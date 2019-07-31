Daily Dividend Report: SPG, BBT, MXIM, AAPL, XOM

Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a 5.0% increase year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on August 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 16, 2019.
The Board of Directors of BB&T Corporation ( BBT
) declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend increase of $0.045 to $0.45 per share, payable Sept. 3, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 14, 2019.
Maxim Integrated Products approved a 4% increase in the quarterly dividend. A cash dividend of $0.48 per share will be paid on September 13, 2019, to stockholders of record on August 29, 2019.
Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.77 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2019.
The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM
) declared a cash dividend of $0.87 cents per share on the Common Stock, payable on September 10, 2019 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on August 13, 2019.
