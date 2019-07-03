Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Sabine Royalty Trust, today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.176360 per unit, payable on July 29, 2019, to unit holders of record on July 15, 2019.

RPM International today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on July 31, 2019 to stockholders of record as of July 16, 2019. RPM's last cash dividend increase of 9.4 percent in October 2018 marked its 45th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies. Only 41 other companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for this period of time or longer.

AZZ, a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.17 per share on the company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 5, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 22, 2019.

Alamo Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable July 29, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 16, 2019.

Riverview Bancorp, today announced its Board of Directors approved an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.045 per share. The dividend will be payable July 23, 2019, to shareholders of record on July 12, 2019. Based on the current share price, the annualized dividend yield is 2.18%.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SBR, RPM, AZZ, ALG, RVSB