Resources Global Professionals, the operating subsidiary of Resources Connection, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an 8% increase in its cash dividend to $0.14 per share, payable on September 19, 2019 to all shareholders of record on August 22, 2019.

Leidos Holdings announced today that its board of directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share payable on Sept. 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 16, 2019. This dividend represents a $0.02 increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The Board of Directors of Entergy has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per common share. The payment date is Sept. 3, 2019, to shareholders of record on Aug. 8, 2019.

Sysco, the leading global foodservice distribution company, today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on October 25, 2019, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 4, 2019.

Affiliated Managers Group announced a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.32 per common share, payable August 22, 2019 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased approximately $50 million in common stock.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RECN, LDOS, ETR, SYY, AMG