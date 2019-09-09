Daily Dividend Report: RCL, MITT, ESS, OFLX, ESXB

The Board of Directors of Royal Caribbean Cruises today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per common share payable on October 11, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2019. This move reflects the company's continuing efforts to increase shareholder returns.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.45 per common share for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of September 27, 2019.

Essex Property Trust, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.95 per common share payable October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2019.

Omega Flex today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share payable on October 2, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 20, 2019. In determining the amount of a regular quarterly dividend, the Board will review the cash needs of the Company, and based on results of operations, financial condition, capital expenditure plans, and consideration of possible acquisitions, as well as such other factors as the Board of Directors may consider relevant, determine on a quarterly basis the amount of a regular quarterly dividend.

Community Bankers Trust, the holding company for Essex Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share with respect to the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2019.

