Pioneer Natural Resources ( PXD ) approved an increase in the Company's cash dividend to a quarterly amount of $0.44 per common share (equivalent to $1.76 per share on an annualized basis as compared to $0.64 per share previously). The quarterly dividend of $0.44 is payable October 10, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2019.
Cable One ( CABO
) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share, an increase of $0.25 per share in the company's quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable on September 6, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2019.
The 3M Board of Directors ( MMM
) declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.44 per share for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 16, 2019.
Prudential Financial ( PRU
) announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share of Common Stock, payable on September 12, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2019.
Microchip Technology announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 36.60 cents per share. The dividend is payable on September 4, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 21, 2019.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PXD, CABO, MMM, PRU, MCHP