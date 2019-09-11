The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International today increased the company's regular quarterly dividend by 2.6% to an annualized rate of $4.68 per share. The new quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share, up from $1.14 per share, is payable on October 11, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 25, 2019. The ex-dividend date is September 24, 2019.

Danaher announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of its common stock, payable on October 25, 2019 to holders of record on September 27, 2019.

PACCAR's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-two cents per share, payable on December 3, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2019.

Cerner announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.18 per issued and outstanding share. The cash dividend will be payable on Oct. 9, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 25, 2019.

Devon Energy announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Devon's common stock for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on Dec. 27, 2019, at a rate of $0.09 per share based on a record date of Dec. 13, 2019.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PM, DHR, PCAR, CERN, DVN