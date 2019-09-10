Daily Dividend Report: PLD, STOR, WLTW, NLY, EFC

The Board of Directors of Prologis, declared a regular cash dividend for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, on the following securities. A dividend of $0.53 per share of the company's common stock, payable on September 30, 2019, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2019.

STORE Capital, an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.35 per share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019. On an annualized basis, this dividend of $1.40 per common share represents an increase of $0.08 per share over the previous annualized dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2019 to STORE Capital stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2019.

Willis Towers Watson, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that it approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per ordinary share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The dividend is payable on or around October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019.

The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management, declared the third quarter 2019 common stock cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. This dividend is payable October 31, 2019, to common shareholders of record on September 30, 2019. The ex-dividend date is September 27, 2019.

Ellington Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on October 25, 2019 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2019.

