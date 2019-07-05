Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings today announced their quarterly distributions with respect to the second quarter of 2019. PAA announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.36 per common unit ($1.44 per unit on an annualized basis), which is unchanged from the distribution paid in May 2019.

PAGP announced a corresponding quarterly cash distribution of $0.36 per Class A share ($1.44 per Class A share on an annualized basis), which is unchanged from the distribution paid in May 2019. Each of these distributions will be payable on August 14, 2019 to holders of record of each security at the close of business on July 31, 2019.

Stellus Capital Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular monthly dividend for each of July, August and September for an aggregate of $0.34 per share. The first dividend of $0.1133 will be payable on August 15, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2019.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, Kentucky, and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Frankfort, Kentucky, announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on August 12, 2019, to shareholders of record on July 31, 2019.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PAA, PAGP, SCM, KFFB