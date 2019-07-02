Bank OZK ( OZK ) announced its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable July 19, 2019 to shareholders of record as of July 12, 2019. The dividend of $0.24 per common share represents an increase of $0.01 per common share, or 4.35%, over the dividend paid in the previous quarter.
Marvell Technology Group ( MRVL
) announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on July 31, 2019 to shareholders of record as of July 12, 2019.
Life Storage ( LSI
) announced the Company's quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock. The annualized dividend of Life Storage is $4.00 per share that, based on yesterday's closing share price, equates to an annual rate of approximately 4.2%. The dividend will be paid on July 26, 2019 to Shareholders of record on July 16, 2019.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment ( MNR
) declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.17 per share payable September 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2019. The Company's annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.68 per share.
Solar Senior Capital ( SUNS
) declared a distribution of $0.1175 per share for the month of July 2019. The distribution is payable on August 1, 2019 to stockholders of record as of July 25, 2019.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: OZK, MRVL, LSI, MNR, SUNS