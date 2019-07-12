Occidental Petroleum ( OXY ) has declared an increase of the company's regular quarterly dividend to $0.79 per share. On an annual basis, the dividend is $3.16 per share at the new rate, compared to the previous annual rate of $3.12 per share. The $0.79 per share quarterly dividend will be payable on October 15, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 10, 2019.
Parkland Fuel Corporation ( PKI
) announces that a dividend of $0.0995 per share will be paid on August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 22, 2019.
Tallgrass Energy, LP ( TGE
) announced its quarterly dividend for the second quarter of 2019. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Ryder System ( R
) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share of common stock, to be paid on September 20, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 19, 2019. This dividend reflects an increase of $0.02 from the $0.54 cash dividend that Ryder had been paying since July 2018.
PepsiCo ( PEP
) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.955 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 3 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. This dividend is payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2019.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: OXY, PKI, TGE, R, PEP