Oracle declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 10, 2019, with a payment date of October 24, 2019.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( BMY
) declared a quarterly dividend of forty one cents ($0.41) per share on the $.10 par value Common Stock of the corporation. The next quarterly dividend will be payable on November 1, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 4, 2019.
Colgate-Palmolive Company ( CL
) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on November 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on October 23, 2019.
AGNC Investment ( AGNC
) has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock for September 2019. The dividend is payable on October 9, 2019 to common stockholders of record as of September 30, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of September 27, 2019.
Kilroy Realty Corporation ( KRC
) announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.485 per common share payable on October 16, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2019.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ORCL, BMY, CL, AGNC, KRC