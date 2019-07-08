Daily Dividend Report: MVO, EME, SJI, FSP, HCI

MV Oil Trust announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the second quarterly payment period ended June 30, 2019. Unitholders of record on July 15, 2019 will receive a distribution amounting to $3,507,500 or $0.305 per unit payable July 25, 2019.

EMCOR Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share. The dividend will be paid on July 30, 2019 to stockholders of record as of July 19, 2019.

SJI's board of directors declared its regular dividend of $0.28750 per share for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable October 2, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 10, 2019. This is SJI's 68th consecutive year of paying dividends, reflecting the company's commitment to a consistent, sustainable dividend.

Franklin Street Properties announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the period April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019, payable on August 8, 2019 to stockholders of record as of July 19, 2019.

The board of directors of HCI Group has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of 40 cents per common share for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend will be paid September 20, 2019 to shareholders of record on the close of business August 16, 2019.

