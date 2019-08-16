Medical Properties Trust ( MPW ) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of common stock to be paid on October 10, 2019, to stockholders of record on September 12, 2019.
Nordson Corporation ( NDSN
) has approved an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.38 per common share from $0.35, an increase of 9 percent. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 27, 2019.
FedEx Corporation ( FDX
) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share on FedEx Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable October 1, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2019.
Dow ( DOW
) has declared a dividend of 70 cents per share, payable September 13, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 30, 2019.
Fortive Corporation ( FTV
) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, payable on September 27, 2019 to common stockholders of record on August 30, 2019.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MPW, NDSN, FDX, DOW, FTV