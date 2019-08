Altria Group ( MO ) approved a dividend increase to $0.84 per common share versus the previous rate of $0.80 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2019. The ex-dividend date is September 13, 2019.

Dillard's ( DDS ) declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share, a 50% increase over the most recent $0.10 dividend. The dividend is payable on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock on November 4, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2019.

The Home Depot declared a second quarter cash dividend of $1.36 per share. The dividend is payable on September 19, 2019, to shareholders of record on the close of business on September 5, 2019.

Medtronic ( MDT ) approved the fiscal year 2020 second quarter cash dividend of $0.54 per ordinary share, representing an 8 percent increase over the prior year. The dividend is payable on October 18, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2019.

Northrop Grumman Corporation ( NOC ) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Sept. 25, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Sept. 9, 2019.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MO, DDS, HD, MDT, NOC