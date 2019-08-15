Martin Marietta Materials today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 15 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it from $0.48 per share to $0.55 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. This dividend, which represents a cash dividend of $2.20 per share on an annualized basis, is payable on September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.

In connection with its regular quarterly meeting, the Board of Directors of Briggs & Stratton declared a quarterly dividend of five cents per share on the common stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable October 2, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business September 18, 2019. This dividend is a reduction from the previous level of $0.14 per share.

Group 1 Automotive, an international, Fortune 500 automotive retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.28 per share for the second quarter of 2019. The dividend, which represents an increase of 7.7 percent, or $0.02 per share, from the first quarter of 2019, will be payable on September 17, 2019, to stockholders of record as of September 3, 2019.

The Board of Directors of Tiffany has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share of Common Stock. The dividend will be paid on October 10, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 20, 2019. Future dividends are subject to declaration by the directors.

Mosaic announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 19, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 5, 2019. The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MLM, BGG, GPI, TIF, MOS