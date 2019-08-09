Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP

Manulife Financial Corporation's Board of Directors announced a quarterly shareholders' dividend of $0.25 per share on the common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, payable on and after September 19, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2019.
NetEase has approved a dividend of US$1.04 per ADS for the second quarter of 2019, which is expected to be paid on August 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 23, 2019.
) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share, reflecting a $0.01 increase. The annual dividend rate has accordingly been increased to $0.44 per share, from $0.40. The dividend will be payable on September 4, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2019.
) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on the company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 3, 2019.
) Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable Sept. 4, 2019 to shareowners of record on Aug. 19, 2019.
CME Group declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.75 per share, payable September 25, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2019.
) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 79 cents per share payable October 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019.
