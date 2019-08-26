Quantcast

Daily Dividend Report: M, STLD, EVBN, PPL, ANDE

The board of directors of Macy's, today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 37.75 cents per share on Macy's, Inc.'s common stock, payable October 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2019.

Steel Dynamics, today announced that the company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019, and is payable on or about October 11, 2019.

Evans Bancorp, a community financial services company serving Western New York since 1920, announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.52 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on October 2, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 11, 2019. The Company has approximately 4.9 million shares outstanding.

PPL Corporation declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Aug. 23 of $0.4125 per share, payable Oct. 1, 2019, to shareowners of record as of Sept. 10, 2019.

The Andersons announces a fourth quarter 2019 cash dividend of 17 cents ($0.17) per share payable on October 22, 2019, to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2019. This is The Andersons' 92nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq on February 20, 1996. There are approximately 32.6 million common shares outstanding.

