Daily Dividend Report: LRCX, EGP, BBY, MSI, SUI

Lam Research today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.05 increase in its quarterly dividend from $1.10 to $1.15 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made October 16, 2019 to holders of record on October 1, 2019. Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

EastGroup Properties announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 4.2% increase in its quarterly dividend, raising it to $.75 per share from $.72 per share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record of Common Stock on September 30, 2019. This dividend is the 159th consecutive quarterly distribution to EastGroup's shareholders and represents an annualized dividend rate of $3.00 per share. EastGroup has increased or maintained its dividend for 27 consecutive years. The Company has increased it 24 years over that period, including increases in each of the last eight years.

The Board of Directors of Best Buy has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 19, 2019. The company had 264,979,260 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of August 3, 2019.

Motorola Solutions, today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 57 cents per share payable in cash on Oct. 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 13, 2019.

Sun Communities, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.75 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2019. The distribution is payable October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019.

