L3Harris Technologies ( LHX ) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 75 cents per share on the common stock, payable September 18, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 4, 2019.
Newtek Business Services ( NEWT
) declared a third quarter 2019 cash dividend of $0.58 per share, which represents a 20.8% increase over the third quarter 2018 cash dividend. The third quarter 2019 dividend is payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 20, 2019.
The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 11, 2019 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.
Xcel Energy ( XEL
) declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 40.5 cents per share. The dividends are payable October 20, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019.
M&T Bank Corporation ( MTB
) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LHX, NEWT, ADI, XEL, MTB