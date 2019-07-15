Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2019 of $0.95 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 27, 2019. The ex-dividend date is August 26, 2019.
Vulcan Materials Company ( VMC
) declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-one cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 6, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2019.
AGCO ( AGCO
) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share to be paid on September 16, 2019 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2019.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ( GT
) have declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 3, 2019, to shareholders of record on Aug. 1, 2019. The payout represents an annual rate of 64 cents per share.
Cabot Corporation ( CBT
) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 13, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: JNJ, VMC, AGCO, GT, CBT