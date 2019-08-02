Daily Dividend Report: ITW, DOV, KMB, KLAC, AME

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works authorized a seven percent increase in the dividend payout to shareholders, representing a quarterly increase of $0.07 per share - or $0.28 per share annually - versus the current dividend rate. This increase is consistent with the company's previously announced plan to increase its dividend payout ratio to approximately 50 percent of free cash flow. The Board declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.07 per share for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend equates to $4.28 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2019.

The Board of Directors of Dover today increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.49 per share, from the previous $0.48 per share, an increase of $0.01 or 2%. This is the 64th consecutive year in which the Company has increased its annual cash dividend, demonstrating Dover's longstanding commitment to returning capital to shareholders. This increased dividend will be paid on September 16, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 30, 2019.

The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share. The dividend is payable on October 2, 2019, to stockholders of record on September 6, 2019. This represents the 47th consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend and the 85th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders.

KLA Corporation announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share on its common stock, payable on Sept. 3, 2019 to KLA shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 15, 2019.

The Board of Directors of AMETEK declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019. This third quarter dividend is payable September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2019.

