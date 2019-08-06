Quantcast

Daily Dividend Report: IFF, STE, ENBL, AWR, EMR

International Flavors & Fragrances authorized a 3%, or $0.02 increase, in the quarterly dividend to $0.75 per share of the Company's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 4, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 23, 2019.

STERIS's Board of Directors has increased the quarterly interim dividend from $0.34 to $0.37 per share. The dividend is payable September 26, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2019.

Enable's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3305 per unit on all outstanding common units for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of approximately 4 percent compared to the previous quarter's distribution. The quarterly cash distribution of $0.3305 per unit on all outstanding common units will be paid Aug. 27, 2019, to unitholders of record at the close of business Aug. 20, 2019.

American States Water Company ( AWR ) approved an increase in the company's third quarter cash dividend from $0.275 per share to $0.305 per share on the common shares of the company. The annualized dividend rate after this increase is $1.22 per share, which represents a 10.9% increase from the current annualized dividend rate of $1.10 per share. Dividends on the common shares will be payable on September 3, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2019.

Emerson ( EMR ) declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of forty-nine cents ($0.49) per share of common stock payable September 10, 2019 to stockholders of record August 16, 2019.

