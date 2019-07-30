The IBM ( IBM ) board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.62 per common share, payable September 10, 2019 to stockholders of record August 9, 2019.

HCA announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 30, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.

Exelon Corporation declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.3625 per share on Exelon's common stock. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, to shareholders of record of Exelon as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.01 per share payable September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2019.

Waste Connections ( WCN ) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 U.S. per common share of the Company. The regular quarterly cash dividend will be paid on August 26, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2019.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: IBM, HCA, EXC, GPN, WCN