Daily Dividend Report: HXL, EHC, HTA, BDX, AEP

Hexcel ( HXL ) has approved a two cent increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend rate (from $0.15 to $0.17 per common share). The dividend declared today is payable on August 9, 2019 to stockholders of record as of August 2, 2019.

Encompass Health Corp. ( EHC ) approved an increase in the Company's quarterly dividend of 3.7% and declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.28 per share, payable on Oct. 15, 2019, to holders of record on Oct. 1, 2019.

Healthcare Trust of America ( HTA ) has increased the quarterly dividend by 1.61% to $0.315 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on October 10, 2019 to stockholders of record on October 3, 2019.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) ( BDX ) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per common share, payable on September 30, 2019 to holders of record on September 9, 2019.

American Electric Power ( AEP ) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 67 cents a share on the company's common stock.The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 9, 2019, and is the company's 437th consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend.

