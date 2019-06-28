Daily Dividend Report: FNLC, PFE, T, NYT, BFS

The First Bancorp ( FNLC ) declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share. This second quarter dividend is payable July 31, 2019, to shareholders of record as of July 10, 2019, and is up one cent from the 29 cents per share the Company paid in each of the past four quarters.

Pfizer declared a 36-cent third-quarter 2019 dividend on the company's common stock, payable September 3, 2019, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on August 2, 2019.

AT&T ( T ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 a share on the company's common shares. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2019.

The New York Times declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.05 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on July 25, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 10, 2019.

Saul Centers ( BFS ) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share on its common stock, to be paid on July 31, 2019, to holders of record on July 17, 2019.

