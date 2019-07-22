Daily Dividend Report: FMC, FELE, NWBI, SBT, PETS, VALU

FMC Corporation ( FMC ) declared a regular quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share, payable on October 17, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2019.
Franklin Electric ( FELE
) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share payable August 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 1, 2019.
Northwest Bancshares declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2019.
Sterling Bancorp ( SBT
) announced the approval of a cash dividend by its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per common share, payable August 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at August 23, 2019.
PetMed Express declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 9, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2019.
Value Line ( VALU
) declared on July 19, 2019 a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable on August 9, 2019, to stockholders of record on July 29, 2019.
