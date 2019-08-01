Fresh Del Monte Produce today announced that the company's board of directors has declared an interim cash dividend of six cents per share, payable on September 6, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 14, 2019.

McKesson Corporation's Board of Directors yesterday declared a 5% increase in the regular quarterly dividend to 41 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2019, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2019.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.375 per common share. The dividend will be payable October 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2019.

The Board of Directors of Sun Life Financial today announced that a dividend of $0.525 per share on the common shares of the Company has been declared, payable September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 28, 2019. This is the same amount as paid in the previous quarter.

The Board of Directors of Chevron declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and nineteen cents per share, payable September 10, 2019, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business August 19, 2019.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: FDP, MKC, CNQ, SLF, CVX