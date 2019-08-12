Quantcast

Daily Dividend Report: ETM, BMI, DX, TSN, YUM

By BNK Invest,

The Board of Directors of Entercom Communications today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock payable on September 13, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 29, 2019. This represents a reduction of $0.07 from the Company's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share.

The Board of Directors of Badger Meter, today authorized a 13% increase in its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.17 per share from $0.15 per share. The increased dividend is payable September 13, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 30, 2019. The new annual dividend rate for common stock is $0.68 per share.

Dynex Capital announced today the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for August 2019. The dividend is payable on September 3, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 22, 2019.

The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods, at a meeting on August 8, 2019, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share on Class A common stock and $0.3375 per share on Class B common stock, payable on December 13, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.

Yum! Brands Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.42 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed September 6, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2019.

