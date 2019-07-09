Daily Dividend Report: DUK, PNC, MET, PCAR, AOS

Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.945 per share, an increase of $0.0175 per share. This dividend is payable on Sept. 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 16, 2019. Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 93 consecutive years.

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.15 per share, an increase of 20 cents per share, or 21%, from the second quarter dividend of 95 cents per share. The dividend will be payable Aug. 5, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business July 19, 2019.

MetLife today announced that its board of directors has declared a third quarter 2019 common stock dividend of $0.44 per share. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 13, 2019, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 6, 2019.

PACCAR's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-two cents per share, payable on September 4, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2019.

Directors of A. O. Smith today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.22 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on August 15 to shareholders of record July 31.

