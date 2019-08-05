Daily Dividend Report: DK, SPNS, SBR, TG, AMGN

Delek US announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a 3.6 percent increase from our previous regular quarterly dividend. Shareholders of record on August 19, 2019 will receive this cash dividend payable on September 3, 2019.
Sapiens International Corporation ( SPNS
) has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend, which amounts to approximately $11 million in the aggregate, will be paid on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, to Sapiens' shareholders of record as of August 20, 2019.
Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Sabine Royalty Trust ( SBR
), declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.228930 per unit, payable on August 29, 2019, to unit holders of record on August 15, 2019.
Tredegar Corporation ( TG
) declared a quarterly dividend of twelve cents per share on the company's common stock, representing a one-cent, or 9 percent, increase per share per quarter. The dividend is payable on October 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2019.
Amgen ( AMGN
) announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.45 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend will be paid on Sept. 6, 2019, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 15, 2019.
