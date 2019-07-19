Daily Dividend Report: DFS, HBAN, WES, TAP, MCD

Discover Financial Services declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of common stock payable on September 5, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2019.

Huntington Bancshares declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.15 per common share, up $0.01, or 7%, from the prior quarter. The common stock cash dividend is payable October 1, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 17, 2019.

Western Midstream Partners ( WES ) declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.6180 per unit for the second quarter of 2019. This distribution represents a 1.3-percent increase over the prior quarter's distribution and a 6.1-percent increase over the distribution for the second quarter of 2018. WES's second quarter 2019 distribution is payable on August 13, 2019, to unitholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2019.

Molson Coors Brewing Company declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Class A and Class B common shares of US$0.57 per share, payable September 13, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 30, 2019, which is an increase from its last regular quarterly dividend on its Class A and Class B common shares of US$0.41 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable to holders of Class A and Class B common stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company.

McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.16 per share of common stock payable on September 17, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.

