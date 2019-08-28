Quantcast

Daily Dividend Report: DE, KBAL, COTY, LZB, LCII

By BNK Invest,

The Deere & Company Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share on common stock, payable November 8, 2019, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2019.

The Board of Directors of Kimball International held a Board meeting during which they declared a quarterly dividend of nine cents per share, a 12.5% increase over the previous quarter dividend, for all outstanding shares of common stock payable October 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 25, 2019.

The Board of Directors of Coty declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable on September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 9, 2019. This dividend will be considered a taxable dividend.

Directors of La-Z-Boy declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.13 per share. The dividend is payable September 13, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 6, 2019.

LCI Industries, which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers in the recreation and industrial product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 20, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2019.

