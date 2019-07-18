Daily Dividend Report: C, MS, PPG, SWK, V, KO

Citigroup declared on July 17, 2019 a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on August 23, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 5, 2019.
Morgan Stanley declared a $0.35 quarterly dividend per share (an increase from $0.30 per share), payable on August 15, 2019 to common shareholders of record on July 31, 2019.
PPG
) approved a 3-cents-per-share increase in the company's dividend, declaring a regular quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share, payable Sept. 12 to shareholders of record Aug. 12.
Stanley Black & Decker
) approved a $0.03 increase of its quarterly cash dividend to $0.69 per common share. This marks the 52nd consecutive annual dividend increase for the company. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Visa
) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of class A common stock (determined in the case of class B and C common stock and series B and C convertible participating preferred stock on an as-converted basis), payable on September 3, 2019, to all holders of record as of August 16, 2019.
The Coca-Cola Company Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 40 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Oct. 1, 2019, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Sept. 16, 2019.
