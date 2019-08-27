Daily Dividend Report: BMO, GEF, GEF.B, BNTX, EXR, PWOD

Bank of Montreal today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 unchanged from the previous quarter and up 7 per cent from the prior year. The dividend on the common shares is payable on November 26, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 1, 2019.

Greif, a global leader and industrial packaging solutions provider, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.44 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.66 per share on its Class B Common Stock. The dividends are payable on October 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2019.

Gentex, the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 per share that will be payable October 23, 2019, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on October 9, 2019.

Extra Space Storage announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share on the common stock of the Company for the third quarter 2019. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2019.

Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, has announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2019 cash dividend of $0.47 per share. The dividend is payable September 24, 2019 to shareholders of record September 10, 2019

