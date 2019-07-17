Quantcast

Daily Dividend Report: BK, PAG, BLK, SHW, ALL

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The Bank of New York Mellon ( BK ) announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on August 9, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 29, 2019.

Penske Automotive Group ( PAG ) has approved an increase in the cash dividend to $0.40 per share for the second quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on September 4, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 9, 2019.

BlackRock ( BLK ) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $3.30 per share of common stock, payable September 24, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2019.

The Sherwin-Williams Company ( SHW ) announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.13 per common share payable on September 6, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2019.

The Allstate Corporation ( ALL ) announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 50 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on Oct. 1, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 30, 2019.

Daily Dividend Report: BK, PAG, BLK, SHW, ALL VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BK, PAG, BLK, SHW, ALL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: BK , PAG , BLK , SHW , ALL


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar