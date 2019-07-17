Daily Dividend Report: BK, PAG, BLK, SHW, ALL

The Bank of New York Mellon ( BK ) announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on August 9, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 29, 2019.
Penske Automotive Group ( PAG
) has approved an increase in the cash dividend to $0.40 per share for the second quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on September 4, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 9, 2019.
BlackRock ( BLK
) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $3.30 per share of common stock, payable September 24, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2019.
The Sherwin-Williams Company ( SHW
) announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.13 per common share payable on September 6, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2019.
The Allstate Corporation ( ALL
) announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 50 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on Oct. 1, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 30, 2019.
