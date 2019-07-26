Quantcast

Daily Dividend Report: BAC, UNP, NSC, RSG, K

Bank of America Corporation announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.18 per share, payable on September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 6, 2019.

Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP ) voted to increase the quarterly dividend on the Company's common shares by 10 percent to 97 cents per share. The dividend is payable September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record August 30, 2019.

Norfolk Southern Corporation ( NSC ) announced that its board of directors approved a 9 percent increase in its quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, from 86 to 94 cents per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 10 to shareholders of record on Aug. 5.

Republic Services ( RSG ) has approved a 3-cent increase in the Company's regular quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend of $0.405 per share will be paid on October 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on October 1, 2019.

Kellogg Company ( K ) declared a dividend of $0.57 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on September 13, 2019, to shareowners of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019. The ex-dividend date is August 30, 2019. As the company previously announced in April, this reflects a 2 percent increase to the quarterly dividend.

