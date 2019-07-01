Daily Dividend Report: AFG, GNL, WSO, LTC, AYI

American Financial Group announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.40 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on July 25, 2019 to holders of record on July 15, 2019.

Global Net Lease announced today that it intends to continue to pay dividends on its shares of common stock at an annualized rate of $2.13 per share or $0.5325 per share on a quarterly basis. As previously announced, GNL anticipates paying dividends authorized by its board of directors on its shares of common stock on a quarterly basis in arrears on the 15th day of the first month following the end of each fiscal quarter to common stock holders of record on the record date for such payment. Accordingly, GNL declared a dividend of $0.5325 per share of common stock payable on July 15, 2019 to common stock holders of record at the close of business on July 11, 2019.

Watsco announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.60 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock. The cash dividend is payable on July 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 16, 2019. Watsco has paid dividends to shareholders for 45 consecutive years. The Company's philosophy is to share increasing amounts of cash flow through higher dividends while maintaining a conservative balance sheet with continued capacity to build its distribution network. Future changes in dividends are considered in light of investment opportunities, cash flow, general economic conditions and Watsco's overall financial condition.

LTC Properties announced today that it had declared a monthly cash dividend on its common stock for the third quarter of 2019. The Company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share per month for the months of July, August and September 2019, payable on July 31, August 30 and September 30, 2019, respectively, to stockholders of record on July 23, August 22 and September 20, 2019, respectively.

The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 17, 2019.

