Daily Dividend Report: ABBV, GE, AMAT, SRE, NUE

AbbVie ( ABBV ) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per share. The cash dividend is payable November 15, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2019.
GE ( GE
) declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2019 to shareowners of record at the close of business on September 16, 2019. The ex-dividend date is September 13, 2019.
Applied Materials has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share payable on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 12, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 21, 2019.
Sempra Energy ( SRE
) board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9675 per share of common stock. The common stock dividend is payable Oct. 15, 2019, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 20, 2019.
Nucor Corporation ( NUE
) declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on Nucor's common stock. This cash dividend is payable on November 8, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2019, and is Nucor's 186th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
