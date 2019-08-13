Daily Dividend Report: AAP, ALSN, EAT, ITIC, MBCN

Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 13, 2019. On August 7, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to be paid on October 4, 2019 to all common shareholders of record as of September 20, 2019.

Allison Transmission Holdings today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company's common stock for the third quarter of 2019. Payment will be made on August 30, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 23, 2019.

Brinker International today announced results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended June 26, 2019. The Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend will be payable September 26, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 6, 2019.

Investors Title Company announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $.40 per share to shareholders of record September 3, 2019, payable September 17, 2019. Investors Title Company is a publicly-held North Carolina company whose stock is traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Middlefield Banc today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share payable on September 13, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 30, 2019.

