Czechs pick Bell for $622 million army helicopter deal

PRAGUE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will buy 12 military helicopters from U.S. maker Bellin a deal priced at 14.5 billion crowns ($622 million), Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar said on Thursday.

The Czech Republic, a NATO member, has pledged to raise defence spending to 1.4% of gross domestic product in 2021 and 2% by 2024, from 1.2% this year.

The deal includes the utility Venom aircraft and the attack Viper aircraft, which share most of their parts. Bell is a unit of Textron . The Czech Army was choosing between Bell and Lockeed Martin's Sikorsky in the deal which also includes weaponry and ammunition shipments.

News agency CTK said Metnar expected to sign a contract by the end of the year and delivery was due in 2023.

The country's defence spending plan includes accelerated replacement of Soviet-era equipment. In the largest tender announced so far, worth an estimated $2 billion, the army is also choosing the supplier of 210 infantry fighting vehicles.

Czech troops are currently deployed in several missions abroad, including in Afghanistan.

($1 = 23.3040 Czech crowns)

