Czech yields mixed before euro-denominated bond sale, FX down

By Reuters

Reuters


PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - Czech yields were mixed on Wednesday before the sale by auction of a new tranche of a euro-denominated government bond that has drawn strong investor demand this year, while a firming U.S. dollar put the brakes on central Europe's currencies.

Rather than going to international markets, the Czech Finance Ministry has this year begun selling euro-denominated bonds in the domestic market to help cover its euro exposure for bond redemptions.

All three auctions so far have drawn demand of at least double the sold amount and a similar result could come from Wednesday's auction of up to 165 million euros of a fourth tranche.

In Poland, bond yields slipped following pay data that showed corporate wages grew 5.3% in June, less than expected.

Currency markets were ruled by a firmer dollar following better-than-expected retail sales data in the United States, with reduced demand for emerging market assets.

Hungary's forint led losses, hitting its lowest against the euro since the end of May. By 0901 GMT, it was bid down 0.2% at 326.69 per euro. Equilor brokerage said the forint would find its next support at 327.50.

In Poland, the zloty fell 0.1% to 4.264 per euro and the Czech crown was steady at 25.605.

Currencies have slipped into tight ranges this month as markets wait to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to loosen policy this month.

The European Central Bank may soon unveil plans for new monetary stimulus while central Europe's policymakers have dropped into a holding pattern with interest rates.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1102 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

25.6050

25.5925

-0.05%

+0.40%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

326.6900

326.0750

-0.19%

-1.72%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

4.2637

4.2591

-0.11%

+0.61%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

4.7350

4.7313

-0.08%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

7.3890

7.3903

+0.02%

+0.28%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

117.6000

117.6900

+0.08%

+0.60%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

1062.48

1057.7300

+0.45%

+7.70%

.BUX

Budapest

40992.66

40878.78

+0.28%

+4.74%

.WIG20

Warsaw

2316.36

2321.52

-0.22%

+1.75%

.BETI

Bucharest

9134.42

9126.50

+0.09%

+23.71%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

869.29

868.94

+0.04%

+8.09%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

1895.38

1901.20

-0.31%

+8.38%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

749.86

757.57

-1.02%

-1.55%

.SOFIX

Sofia

577.45

578.55

-0.19%

-2.86%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

1.4420

-0.0120

+218bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

1.3600

0.0090

+201bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

1.4740

0.0000

+175bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

1.5520

-0.1620

+229bps

-16bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

1.9290

-0.0480

+257bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

2.2660

-0.0170

+254bps

+1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.16

2.08

2.00

2.16

Hungary

0.30

0.38

0.46

0.26

Poland

1.73

1.72

1.71

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





