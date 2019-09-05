Czech investor Kretinsky takes 4.63% stake in France's Casino

Shutterstock photo





PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky and his junior partner Patrik Tkac have acquired a 4.63% stake in Casino via their joint investment firm Vesa Equity Investment, the troubled French retailer said on Thursday.

The Czech businessman, whose recent French investments include a stake in daily Le Monde, described Casino as "one of the European leaders best placed to respond to the sector's profound transformation," according to the company's statement.

The move comes as Casino is seeking to sell assets and ease concern over its heavy debt load. In May, parent companies including Rallye , received protection from creditors as they try to avoid the group's collapse.