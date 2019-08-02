Czech investor Kretinsky: Report of improved Metro bid is wrong

Shutterstock photo





DUESSELDORF, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky's investment vehicle said on Friday a report it was weighing raising its takeover offer for German retailer Metro to 17 euros per share was incorrect.

A spokesman for the investment company, EPGC, said it intended to have a constructive dialogue with key shareholders in Metro. "However, the rumours regarding a possible increase of the offer price to 17 euros are incorrect and do not come from EPGC," the spokesman added.

Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources, that Kretinsky and his Slovak partner Patrick Tkac were considering lifting their offer to about 17 euros per share. Their previous offer of 16 euros valued Metro at 5.8 billion euros ($6.4 billion).