Czech GDP rises 0.6% q/q in second quarter, beats market forecast

By Reuters

Reuters


PRAGUE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Czech economy expanded by 0.6% in the second quarter versus the previous three months, supported mainly by consumption and beating estimates in a Reuters poll of economists, data showed on Wednesday.

On a year-on-year basis, the economy grew by 2.7% in real terms, according to a flash estimate by the Czech Statistics Office.

Analysts in Reuters poll had expected growth of 0.5% quarter-on-quarter and 2.6% rise year-on-year.

The statistics office did not give a breakdown of the data. It will publish detailed second-quarter figures on Aug.30.

GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (pct change)

Q2/19

Q1/19

Market fcast

quarter/quarter

0.6

0.6

0.5

year/year

2.7

2.8

2.6

