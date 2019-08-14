Czech GDP rises 0.6% q/q in second quarter, beats market forecast

Reuters





PRAGUE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Czech economy expanded by 0.6% in the second quarter versus the previous three months, supported mainly by consumption and beating estimates in a Reuters poll of economists, data showed on Wednesday.

On a year-on-year basis, the economy grew by 2.7% in real terms, according to a flash estimate by the Czech Statistics Office.

Analysts in Reuters poll had expected growth of 0.5% quarter-on-quarter and 2.6% rise year-on-year.

The statistics office did not give a breakdown of the data. It will publish detailed second-quarter figures on Aug.30.

GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (pct change) Q2/19 Q1/19 Market fcast quarter/quarter 0.6 0.6 0.5 year/year 2.7 2.8 2.6

