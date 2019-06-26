Czech central bank keeps rates unchanged, pause can be quite long

Reuters





PRAGUE, June 26 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and said there might be a lengthy pause before the next policy move, with the recent shift of major central banks towards easing being one reason.

The CNB board voted 6-1 to keep the main two-week repo rate at 2.00%. The sole dissenter voted for a 25-basis-point increase.

The decision was expected by all 14 analysts in a Reuters poll. Twelve out of 13 forecast no change to policy for the remainder of the year.

"Should some negative scenarios in our partner central banks' expectations materialise, then it seems obvious that we could hardly raise rates further in a foreseeable future," Rusnok told reporters.

"At the moment, it looks like the pause can be quite long ... last time we said until around mid-2020, that has not changed today," he said.

Inflation has remained in the upper half of the central bank's target band of 1% to 3% in the first half of the year, broadly in line with the central bank's expectations.

The Czech economy has slowed but still grew 2.6% in the first quarter, with unemployment at record lows and wage growth at 7.4% in the first three months of the year.

Those factors have balanced the weaker external environment, including softer policy stances and protectionist measures in trade, an important factor for the export-reliant Czech economy.

The crown's exchange rate has been weaker than the central bank forecast, although it has gained in recent days, reaching its strongest level since September 2018.

Last week, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi called for "additional stimulus" in the absence of any improvement in weak growth and tepid inflation. The Federal Reserve has kept rates steady but signaled it was ready to cut rates beginning as early as July.