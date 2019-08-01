Czech banks Komercni and MONETA beat estimates, confirm dividend guidance

Shutterstock photo





PRAGUE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Czech banks Komercni Banka and MONETA Money Bank on Thursday reported higher than expected second-quarter net profit, safeguarding their dividend outlooks for 2019 even as lending competition weighs on the market.

Banks in the Czech Republic have long been strong profit drivers for their foreign parents, though a fiercely competitive loan market has begun to squeeze profit margins.

Komercni Banka, part of France's Societe Generale , posted a 7.5% rise in second-quarter attributable net profit to 4.04 billion crowns ($173.7 million), above an average estimate of 3.78 billion in a Reuters poll.

Komercni forecast 2019 loan growth in the mid-to-low single digits after a 4.7% rise last year, but it warned that margins could take a hit from growing competition.

MONETA Money Bank, the only other listed Czech bank, also reported a higher than expected profit increase for the second quarter, rising to 1.03 billion crowns from 948 million crowns a year ago and above a poll estimate of 997 million crowns.

The bank, which has a 100% free float, lifted its 2019 profit forecast to at least 3.8 billion crowns, up from the 3.7 billion crowns expected previously.

The lender has benefited from the sale of non-performing loans, which earned it a pretax gain of 313 million crowns in the first half, helping it to lower its risk outlook this year.

The bank said it remained committed to paying out 10.2 billion crowns in dividends over 2019-21, equating to 6.65 crowns per share for the next three years.

($1 = 23.2620 Czech crowns)