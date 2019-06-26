CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

CyrusOne Inc ( CONE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CONE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CONE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.75, the dividend yield is 3.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CONE was $57.75, representing a -16.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.01 and a 18.01% increase over the 52 week low of $48.94.

CONE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CONE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45. Zacks Investment Research reports CONE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.45%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CONE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CONE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CONE as a top-10 holding:

Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF ( RORE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RORE with an decrease of -1.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CONE at 2.32%.