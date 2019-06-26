CyrusOne (CONE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CyrusOne Inc (Symbol: CONE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.88, changing hands as low as $56.18 per share. CyrusOne Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CONE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CONE's low point in its 52 week range is $48.96 per share, with $69.01 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $56.86.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »