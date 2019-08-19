Quantcast

CyrusOne (CONE) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.2%

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

CyrusOne Inc.CONE was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company-as the stock is now up 17.4% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen six positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for CyrusOne. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

CyrusOne currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

CyrusOne Inc Price

CyrusOne Inc Price

CyrusOne Inc price | CyrusOne Inc Quote



Another stock worth considering in the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Is CONE going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CyrusOne Inc (CONE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: CONE , ILPT


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar