Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. (CELP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. ( CELP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CELP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that CELP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.43, the dividend yield is 11.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CELP was $7.43, representing a -11.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.40 and a 38.52% increase over the 52 week low of $5.36.

CELP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. ( SLB ) and Halliburton Company ( HAL ). CELP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.68.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CELP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.